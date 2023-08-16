Stanislawski, James “Jim” John

James “Jim” John Stanislawski, 82, of Winona, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Jim was born July 10, 1941, in Arcadia to Frank and Esther (Schlesser) Stanislawski. He attended school in Whitehall, Wis., before moving to Winona and graduating in 1959. He then attended technical school for tool and die. Jim served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Japan and Korea.
On January 27, 1968, he married Judith “Judy” Anne Walsky and they made their home in La Moille. Jim was an active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in La Moille until it closed; he then became a member of St. Casimir’s Catholic Church. Jim spent his career at Lake Center Industries, which later became TRW, until his retirement. After “retirement” Jim drove parts for Motor Parts and often helped out machine shops, flagpole erectors and others.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found fishing, hunting, picking hickory nuts or morel mushroom hunting. He was very social and enjoyed playing cards, especially 500.
He is survived by his three children, Julie (Steve) Theurer, of Holmen, Wis., Jason (Debbie) Stanislawski, of Hayward, Wis., and Jill (Aric) Bertram, of Bloomington, Minn.; two grandchildren, Trevor and Kaci Theurer and two brothers, Frank (Mary) Stanislawski, of Cabott, Ark., and Joe (Raelene) Stanislawski, of Altura.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, in 2016; parents and four brothers, Billy, Pete, Bob, and Tom.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Mark McNea and Reverend Joe Bambenek concelebrating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview and one hour prior to Mass at the church. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
