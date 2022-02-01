Wayne A. Steinfeldt, 68, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Ardelle Steinfeldt; brothers, Wally, Whiley (Joan), Warren (Kris) and Wynn; sisters, Connie Mabray; Candy (Arne) Maurud; Christi (Curt Passow) Steinfeldt; and Cherry (William) Roder; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Steinfeldt; brothers, Wendell and Wesley; and a sister Cynthia Steinfeldt. There will be no funeral services.
