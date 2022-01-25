Wendell J. Steinfeldt, 63, of Winona, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Winona Health.
Wendell Jay was born January 1, 1959, in La Crosse, Wis., to Norman and Ardelle (Beach) Steinfeldt. He graduated from Winona Senior High School. He was employed at Equality Die Cast in Winona for over 40 years.
On October 8, 1983, he married Cynthia Hauser at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona and together they raised two sons, Eric and Aaron. He was known to help people in their time of need. He enjoyed stock car racing and following the Minnesota Wild.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; two sons, Eric Steinfeldt and Aaron (Michaella) Steinfeldt; a granddaughter, Naveah; and one on the way; his mother, Ardelle Steinfeldt; brothers, Wayne, Wally, Whiley (Joan), Warren (Kris) and Wynn; sisters, Connie Mabray; Candy (Arne) Maurud; Christi (Curt Passow) Steinfeldt; and Cherry (William) Roder; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Steinfeldt; brother, Wesley; and a sister, Cynthia Steinfeldt.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with Rev. Christopher Chatelaine-Samsen officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, in Winona and beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
