Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Stendal, 70, of Pigeon Falls/Waukesha, Wis., passed away on May 18, 2023. Per Jeff’s wishes a celebration of life will be held at his home with military honors presented by Hutchins-Stendahl-Legion Post 191. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
