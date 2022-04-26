Stetina, James

James “Jim” Stetina, 78, of Winona, died of congestive heart failure complications on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, while en route by ambulance to Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on August 7, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Mary (born Romanowski) Stetina. He completed his M.A. degree in library science in 1977 at Dominican University and began his library career at the Chicago Public Library. He later served as library director for Door County, Wis., Marathon County, Wis., Blue Earth County, Minn., Lancaster, Pa., Public Library and finally, for the Winona County Public Library system. He was an avid reader, lover of history, nature, gardening, working puzzles, enjoying comedies and tending to homeless animals. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Renata Willings Stetina; their two sons, Thomas and Matthew; brothers, Francis Lee Stetina Sr., of Bowie, Md., and Kenneth A. Stetina (Karen), of Greyslake, Ill.; and by nephews, niece and two grandnieces.
Jim was a kind, gentle, generous person who cared deeply for others and who championed the cause of literacy, education and library outreach throughout his life.
A private family service was held at his home. In his memory, please pay a kindness forward, or choose to remember him in your own, unique way. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege to know and love him.
Online condolences may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
