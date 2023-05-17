Stevens, Earl R. “Bud”

Earl R. “Bud” Stevens, 95, of Trempealeau, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born on October 23, 1927, to Earl and Lena (Krause) Stevens in Trempealeau. He was united in marriage with Ruth Gill on October 14, 1949, in Cando, N.D.
Earl honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1951. He owned and operated his own business, Stevens Transmission, for 63 years, and he was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Winona.
Earl is survived by his four children, Susan (David) Stevens, Gary (Debra) Stevens, Scott (Christine) Stevens, and Lori Utecht; nine grandchildren, John (Teresa) Stevens, Daniel (Deanna) Stevens, Todd (Jacqueline) Stevens, Amy (Cory) Putz, Ann (Chris) Zeisel, Adam Stevens, Jason (Melissa) Markwardt, Sierra (Tim) Kanten, and Aubrey McAlear; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lucille Kronebusch; many nieces and nephews; and his special companions, Ralph and Cookie.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter-in-law; three brothers; two sisters; and his dog, Benny.
Services were held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Burial was at the Greenwood Cemetery in Centerville, Wis., where the American Legion Tickfer-Erickson Post 17 of Arcadia provided military honors.
Pallbearers were Earl’s grandsons.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Earl’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
