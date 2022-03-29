Stevenson, Peggy Pearl

Peggy Pearl Stevenson, 87, passed away March 20, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1934, in Arcadia to Donald and Pearl (Hare). Peggy graduated from Arcadia High School and attended Winona Business College. After college she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., where she got a job at the Bureau of Engraving Art Instruction Correspondence School and worked her way up to be one of the lead staff at the school. She worked there for 44 1/2 years when she retired for the first time. She then took a part time job at Target's TMSC North campus in Brooklyn Park, Minn., for 10 years. Peggy joined the Minneapolis Municipal Hiking Club in 1973, was on the hiking club board for many years and several committees. She was active in the hiking club until the club folded after 90 years in 2010. She loved to travel and visited 49 states, all the Canadian provinces and 30-plus countries in Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and also Israel and Jordan. She worked as an election judge for 30 plus years. She was preceded in death by her father in 1983, and her mother in 2016. Peggy was an only child is survived by many cousins.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m. with reviewal one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church at 33rd and Pillsbury Avenue South in Minneapolis. Burial at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo County, Wis.
