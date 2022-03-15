David M. Stewart, 76, of Minnesota City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, at St. Anne’s Healthcare of Winona.
David was born on March 31, 1945, in Winona, the son of Jim and Gertrude (Martin) Stewart. He was a lifelong farmer as well as a lifetime resident of Minnesota City; when he wasn’t tending to the farm, David enjoyed his time at local stock car races and watching NASCAR events on TV. He spent many summers attending the Minnesota State Fair to admire the works at Machinery Hill and to get his hands on the famous cookies and milk. He also took time to visit the old farm shows in the area when he could.
David was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gertrude Stewart; sister, Joan (Lester) Denzer; brothers, Jimmie and Gilbert Stewart; nephews, Wayne Denzer and Rickie Stewart; as well as other extended family and many friends.
A memorial service for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. The Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
