Stiever, William “Bill” A.

William “Bill” A. Stiever, 68, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on January 14, 1955, in Winona to Bernard and Mary “Connie” (Mack) Stiever and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Bill was united in marriage with Tammy Kamrowski on April 13, 1991, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Bill was employed with Bloedow’s Bakery for 48 years, First Student as a bus driver for five years, and in environmental services at Winona Health for two years. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.
He will be remembered for his love of hunting and fishing, as well as watching “M*A*S*H” and John Wayne movies on TV.
Bill is survived by his wife, Tammy; brothers, Paul Stiever, of Laughlin, Nev., and Mark Stiever, of Winona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Shirley Kamrowski, of Winona; brothers-in-law, Perry (Anita) Kamrowski, of Goodview, and Keith (Sherry) Kamrowski, of Cottage Grove, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Jerrid Stiever and his family, Scott Stiever, Jolene Stiever and her family, Alyse (Vinny) Howard, Christian Kamrowski, and Nina (Gene) Herrera; godchild, Sophia Herrera; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Stiever; sister, Barbara Stiever; and sister-in-law, Connie Stiever.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest in the Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Houston.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bill’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
