Stockhausen, Robert “Bob” Paul

Robert “Bob” Paul Stockhausen was born to Dorothy (Cierzan) and Bernard “Bernie” Stockhausen on November 25, 1965, in Winona.
Bob graduated in Winona in 1984 and played varsity basketball all throughout school. Bob later met Terri, and they had a daughter Tina together. They remained close friends and co-parents throughout the years. Bob stayed active in sports and enjoyed pitching fast-pitch softball in his adult years; despite his love for all sports, dirt track racing was his passion. Bob worked countless hours with his dad at the family business, Winona Engine rebuilders, and with that, he formed a large second family and great reputation throughout the racing community. Bob moved to La Crosse, Wis., in 2009 and grew yet another love and family through Loggers baseball and his community. Bob loved so many people and especially loved to dote on “his girls.” Being a grandparent, parent, and bonus dad to a bunch of girls brought Bob great joy and honor.
Before Bob passed, he wanted to make sure to thank Gundersen dialysis for extending his time here for as long as they could and their compassion in caring for him. He also wanted to thank Zach, Frank, and Heather for helping him through his transition to heaven.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Tina; a granddaughter, Jordyn; three brothers, Steve (Lisa), Bill (Sheryl), and Rick; nephews and a niece, Adam (Amy), Luke (Dana), Nick (Sidney), Alex, Sarah, and Ben; and his bonus daughters, Jackie (Josh) and Cassie (Jacob); and numerous friends and extended family.
Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, Bernie and Dorthy; granddaughter, Meadow; good friend, Karl Fenske; and many others. A visitation for Bob will be held on Sunday, March 19, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 3-5 p.m.
