Stohr, Angeline “Tootie”

Angeline “Tootie” Stohr passed away on April 3, 2023, at the Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. She was born to Merle and Selma Raffler on March 6, 1927, in Mondovi, Wis. On December 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Herbert “Bubs” Stohr. To their union, three sons were born. In early years, Tootie assisted Bubs at the furniture store. After this, she clerked at Buffalo Trading Co. for 17 years, and every day, she enjoyed being around people.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, and two sons, John and James.
Her remaining son, Rob, lives in Alma. Other living relatives include two sisters, Betty Ebert and Sharon Ebeling; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
It was her last wish that no funeral or memorial service be held on her behalf. There will be a private cremation and burial in Alma with only family.
