Stolpa, George Joseph

George Joseph Stolpa, 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, at his home in Winona. George was born on February 22, 1939, at the very same home in Winona, the son of Bernard Stolpa and Victoria Gastomczek. George was raised in Winona with his eight siblings and attended Winona schools before leaving to pursue work opportunities. He was married to Mona Votruba, and although their union ended in divorce, they were blessed with two daughters, Kelly and Kim.
George was hard-working and driven, but he also enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved every minute spent on the water while fishing as well as any good game of cards. George was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and looked forward to the fall season each year.
George is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Dave Thaldorf) Stolpa and Kim Stolpa; grandchildren, Ashley Stolpa, Sebastian Christensen, Willow Gibbons, and Sage Gibbons; nine beloved great-grandchildren; and brother, Ben (Gayle) Stolpa; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Victoria; siblings, Gene (Shirley), Bernadine (Ray) Thilmany, Lorraine (Pat) Brophy, Walter (Marlene), Bobby (Delaine), Donnie (Betty), and Frank (Florence); and granddaughter, Jaida Marie.
To honor George’s wishes, no services will be held.
