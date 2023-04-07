Stoltman, Amy Claire (Hamilton)

Amy Claire (Hamilton) Stoltman, 66, of Winona, walked into God’s arms on March 30, 2023, in Billings, Mont., after suffering for the last 20 years with Lewy body dementia.
Amy brought tremendous joy to her family and community wherever she lived. She deeply loved the Lord and was dedicated to helping anyone in need. No need was ever too small or too large. The many opportunities to serve others came through work with the church, food service, management, student support paraprofessional and numerous volunteer activities throughout the years.
She loved, she prayed, she danced, she laughed, she gave. And we are all better off because of it.
Her smile, sense of humor, and purpose in life were unique. We love and miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo “Dietz” and Mary Stoltman. Survived by her beloved husband Tom; daughters, Aubrey Gray (Sean, Eliza) and Claire Stoltman-Hamilton (Viviana); sisters Susie (Jerry Kulenkamp), Kathleen (Mike Cannon), Paula (Robert Shaw), Judy Stoltman; and brother Paul Stoltman (Mary Celt). She is survived in death by many lifelong friends including Lorna Fratzke, Nancy Dornfeld and Peggy Sievers.
Graveside services will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Laurel, Mont., on April 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. (MDT). Lunch to follow at Laurel Masonic Lodge, 9900 Laurel Airport Rd, Laurel, MT 59044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.