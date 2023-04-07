Stoltman, Gracie Lee

Gracie Lee Stoltman, 32, was born July 9, 1990, to William L. and Lisa R. (Markham) Stoltman at Winona Community Memorial Hospital. Gracie loved Winona and lived here her whole life, attending Winona Senior High School and graduating from Riverway Learning Community in 2008.
Gracie loved arts and crafts, making jewelry, paintings, and various creations of every kind. No matter the artistic medium, Gracie created something beautiful. Her contagious smile and peaceful energy brought love and light to everyone around her. Her voice was soft, and she had a quiet demeanor, but when she laughed, she meant it, often starting many uncontrollable laughing fits. She had an intelligence and wit that could sneak up on you because of her humility. She was also naturally and subtly hilarious. Inside jokes were her specialty.
During her childhood, Gracie spent many of her days on the Mississippi River. She enjoyed going camping, spending time with her cousins, making up dance routines, and being silly with her siblings. She always had a deep compassion for people and animals, and she doted on her pets, most recently, her cat, Charlie. Gracie was never judgmental, and she accepted everyone into her friend group, especially those who needed a friend.
She is lovingly survived by her mother, Lisa James; her siblings, Olivia Stoltman (Andrew Matteson), and Parke Stoltman (Amber Olin); her nephews and niece, Vytas, Asa, Raleigh, and Diem Matteson; her grandmothers, Mary Lou Baylon and Sara Lou Markham Valentine; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, grandfathers, and aunt.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Selke Pavilion, LaCanne Park, in Goodview. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a service and refreshments.
