Stoltman, Paul G.

Paul G. Stoltman, 69, of Winona, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home.
Paul was born on June 11, 1953, in Winona to Francis and Elaine (Schneider) Stoltman. Paul was a graduate of Cotter High School, and he received his associate degree in drafting from the Winona Technical College. He was united in marriage with Betty Shields on July 18, 1980, in Winona, and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2018.
He was employed with RTP, Behrens Manufacturing, and Hiatt Manufacturing in Winona, prior to his retirement.
Paul will be remembered as an avid fisherman and trivia buff, and he looked forward to gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his children, Emily (Nathan) Schultz and Edward Stoltman; grandchildren, Theodore (Teddy), Megan, Molly, Elaine, Asher, Israel, and Micah; sister, Leanne Gruber; as well as other relatives and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother-in-law, Nick Gruber.
A celebration of Paul’s life is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Paul’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
