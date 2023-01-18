Paul G. Stoltman, 69, of Winona, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
