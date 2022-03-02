On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Reverend Carl Roy Stone Jr., 70, awoke as he always did giving thanks to the Lord for another beautiful day to be alive. Later that day Carl passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to live forever in heaven, a place of eternal glory!
Carl was born on January 16, 1952, to Carl and Ruth Stone in Breckinridge, Ky.
Carl’s family will be holding a private service. To express online condolences please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
