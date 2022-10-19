Richard L. Straight, 74, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a time of remembrance at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona.