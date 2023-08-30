Streich, Lois Elaine

Lois Elaine Streich, 70, passed away on August 27, 2023, surrounded by family after a short illness.
Lois was born on April 11, 1953, to Edwin and Gladys Haugen, of Madison, Minn. She graduated from nursing school in 1973. She would go on to work as a R.N. for the next 47 years between Montevideo Hospital and Winona Heath, until she retired in 2020.
Lois married the love of her life Gene Streich on July 7, 1973, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together, they had two children, Sean and Daniel Streich.
Gene and Lois enjoyed their retirement with their many hobbies, including fishing, camping, and gardening. Lois was also an avid collector of antiques, including vintage marbles and Watts pottery. In Lois’s garden, you would find 200-plus varieties of hostas, daylilies, and several other flowers.
Lois was survived by her husband, Gene Streich, sons, Sean (Kristina) Streich and Daniel (Heather) Streich, and her two grandchildren, Caiden and Delilah Streich, along with two brothers and one sister.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gladys Haugen, and her mother in-law, Leona Erickson.
Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Stockton on Thursday, August 31, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 1, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Stockton. A short visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 10 a.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
