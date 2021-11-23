Streng, Duane J.

Duane J. Streng, 86, of Minnesota City, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and caregivers Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Duane Joseph was born July 21, 1935, in Winona to William and Bertha (Church) Streng. Duane was a lifelong area resident. He spent over 40 years with the Benedictine – Adult Day Care, Winona (formerly Saint Anne Adult Day Care), where he enjoyed being with people and involved with all of their activities. The family wants to especially thank Tammy for all of her years caring for Duane and all of the staff at the day care.
He spent many hours at the Four Lane Drive Inn; Eleanor’s Highway Inn at Sugar Loaf; and at Eleanor’s Ice Cream Shop in the Winona Mall. All three of these businesses were owned and operated by his sister Eleanor Anderson. Eleanor was devoted to the care of Duane and kept him active in the community. He enjoyed going fishing with his family and Adult Day Care and enjoyed all animals that might have crossed his path, especially his dog, Buffy. He loved getting his birthday money and any money, exchanged into quarters so he could go to the casino.
He is survived by nieces and nephews, Sharon Nako, Judith Anderson, Gary (Sandy) Smith, Terry Smith, Gail and Cheryl, Kathy (Doug) Twite, Patty, and Phillip Jr; numerous grandnieces and nephews, Deb (Dave) Parrish and her children, Kaylee (Jim), Kasi (Tyler) and Britton, Brian (Samantha) Nako and their children, Brayden, Ashlynn, Leighton, Nolan and Peyton Nako, Sharal Gee (Dale) and her children, Brandon (Heidi), Brianna (Adam) Peck and their children, Rowan and Eliana, Brookelyn (Dominic) and their children, Jaelynn and Aliah, Brad Anderson and son, Tyler, Cindy Kaehler (Ryan) and her children, Jaydan and Jordan, his daughter, Mackenzie, Troy (Karen) Brugger, Tim (Darcy) Brugger, Todd (Kathy) Brugger, Travis Brugger, Mickey Wieczorek and Misty Wieczorek; and great grandnieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by all of his loving care givers for the last 20 years, Sharon, Sharal, Dorene, Heidi, Wendy, Leslie, Brad, Deb, and Cindy.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Minnesota City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanor Anderson, Lillian Senn, and Elaine Smith; a brother, Phillip Streng Sr.; an infant sister, Anita; an infant brother, William Jr.; a nephew, Kevin Senn; a niece, Therese Halvorson; a grandnephew, Greyson Nako; a grandniece, Chelsie Brugger.
We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses and staff at Community Memorial Hospital and Winona Health for their expert and devoted care and also the special and very caring hospice staff.
A celebration of life will be 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Whalen’s at Westfield Golf Club in Winona with prayers at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona.
