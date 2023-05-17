Aloyse Suchla Jr., 80, of Dodge, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem, Wis., from Lewy body dementia.
Survivors are his wife, Carol; a daughter, Vicki Maloney; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brian, a grandson, and two brothers.
His wish was to be cremated with private graveside services in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Lince's Bar in Pine Creek from 1-4 p.m.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
