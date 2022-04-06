Richard “Dick” Suk, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, at the Lake Winona Manor – Winona Health. A celebration of life will take place at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A short service will be offered at 3 p.m.; friends and family may call starting at 12 p.m. Casual attire please. The Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting with arrangements.
