Phyllis Margaret (Maggie) Sullivan, 59, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Winona.
Maggie was gracious enough to donate her body to science for research. She loved to help in any way she could.
Maggie was born in Red Wing, Minn., to Alfred and Shirley Heath on March 22, 1964. She went to school in Red Wing and went on to complete courses to be a CNA. She married Jeffrey Sullivan Sr. in 1979. Together they welcomed three children, Joshua James, Jeffrey Albert, and Jennifer Margaret. Her children were her number one love, well, besides her cats, Copper and Martin.
Maggie worked at ORC in Winona, again, showing her compassion. She was the most compassionate and loving mother, sister, companion, cousin, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend anyone had the pleasure of knowing. She enjoyed shopping at Grace Place and on QVC. She loved going for car rides, eating steak and most of all being with her love, Keith. Maggie’s love will forever remain in the lives and hearts of all who knew her.
Maggie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; beloved June Sullivan and sweet Jade.
Maggie was survived by her love of 30-plus years, Keith Ottomoeller; her sons, Joshua (Ashley) Sullivan, and Jeffrey (Lacy) Sullivan Jr., and daughter, Jennifer(Jason) Anderson; sister, Ruth Ann (Curt); brothers, Mike and Gene (Becky); grandchildren, Alexander, Shylee, Alexxis, River June, Samantha, Navaeh, Skyler, Ayden, Rylee, Eastyn, Bentley; and great-granddaughter, Rhen.
Donations maybe given to Kidney Failure Research in honor of Maggie.
Her children would like to extend their sincere thanks to anyone involved in the care of Maggie, especially Keith.
A celebration of life will be held to honor her October 1, 2023, at Sobieski Park Lodge in Winona from noon to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.