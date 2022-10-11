Sutter, Pamela Ann

Pamela Ann Sutter, 71, formerly of Winona, passed away on October 9, 2022, at home in Rochester, Minn. Pamela was born on June 19, 1951, to parents Clifford and Geneva (Gile) Rothering in Winona.
After completing high school, Pamela graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Winona State University. On June 5, 1976, Pamela married Roger William Sutter, and they had four children together. For 30 years, Pamela worked as a business account support specialist with Sprint in Winona. She also had a passion for doing work as a residential and commercial building painter on the side. A strong work ethic was always very important to Pamela, and she passed this value on to her children and grandchildren. If you didn't feel like going to work or school, she would say "go with bells on." In 2018, she moved to Rochester to live with her daughter, Leslie. While in semi-retirement, Pamela worked part-time as an office assistant for Alpha Services Company of Rochester.
Some of Pamela’s favorite hobbies included baking, cooking, flower gardening (zinnias, mandevillas, and sunflowers being some of her favorites), going on walks and bike rides, collecting interesting rocks for her flower garden from places she visited, and exercising. Pamela loved watching documentaries and learning history. Pamela also loved her cat, Henry. Above all, what was most important to Pamela was spending time with her "wonderful family" as she always said.
Pamela is survived by her four children, Leslie Sutter, Chad (Sara) Sutter, Todd (Casey) Sutter, Brent (Andrea) Sutter; grandchildren, Dylan, Isaiah, Brandy, Isaac, T.J., Ava, Anna, Olivia, Andrew, Alaena, and Roger; and sisters, Donna Celius, Connie Eichman, Dorothy Sather, Holly Kujak, and Jill Rothering. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Geneva; brother, Rick Rothering; and ex-husband, Roger Sutter, who remained a great friend to Pamela, even after their divorce.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona immediately following the service — www.hofffuneral.com.
