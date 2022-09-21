Swanson, Eleanor “Bonnie” Caroline

Eleanor “Bonnie” Caroline Swanson, 97, was called to her eternal home in heaven on September 16, 2022. Eleanor lived at the Adith Miller Manor in Winona, previously of Rollingstone, and before that lived in Spooner, Wis.
Bonnie and her identical twin sister were born on November 17, 1924, in Red Wing, Minn., to Albert and Elizabeth (Staehli) Schultz. She graduated from Red Wing High School. On January 1, 1947, she married Lowell Swanson in Red Wing.
They lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for eight years then moved back to the Bay City, Wis., area and eventually settled in Spooner for over 30 years.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake, Wis.
She enjoyed being a homemaker. She fed her family many delicious meals. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, gardening, sewing, playing cards, and going to garage sales.
We would like to thank the staff at the Adith Miller Manor and Winona Area Hospice for the excellent care she received. We are very thankful to everyone.
Eleanor is survived by her three children, Pat (Gary) Fulton, of Rollingstone, Mike (Fran) Swanson, of Killeen, Texas, and Pam (Kevin) Perry, of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Dan Fulton, Tricia Fulton, Jennessa (Stephen) Vullo, Lynn (Jeff) Leis, and Joshua Towery; great-grandchildren, Nick Wenzel, Michael Wenzel, Halle Fulton, Christopher Fulton, Taylor Fulton, Philip Vullo, Michael Vullo, Isaac Vullo, Blake Behrens, Luke Behrens, and Claire Behrens; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; brothers, Glenn Schultz, Vaughn Schultz, and Leslie Schultz; and twin sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Kutschied.
A visitation for Eleanor will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
