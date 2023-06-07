Swart, Mark Allen
10-17-1951 to 6-5-2023
Since the late 1970s, Mark has been a pillar of the Winona community. He literally changed the landscape of Winona stone by stone. He owned and operated numerous businesses in the area including Winona Nursery, Valley Floral, West End Greenhouses, Nature’s Course, Sundance Grasses & Perennials, and Architectural Glass & Stone. His memorable commissions include Main Square Block, Fastenal downtown, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Signatures Golf Course & Restaurant, Winona State University, St. Mary’s University, Winona Knitting Mills Properties, Dakota Dance Arena at Unity Park, Hetland Properties, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, and countless homes and businesses.
Mark was born in Devil’s Lake, N.D., in 1951 to Lowell and Marilyn Swart. He graduated from Carrington High School in 1969. Mark got his Bachelor of Science degree in horticulture from North Dakota State University in 1974 and was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After a brief stint at Cross Nursery in Apple Valley, Minn., he moved south to Winona to work for Valley Nursery and eventually created his own wholesale greenhouse business.
In addition to his business ventures, Mark’s passion was the sport of curling. He got his start at the Galesville Curling Club, then Centerville Curling Club, and eventually La Crosse Curling Club all out of Wisconsin. Mark curled for over 40 years and competed all over the country in bonspiels. He even curled with some of the U.S. Olympic Curling Team in Fridley, Minn. In 2018 he participated in the Arena Curling Nationals at the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mark skipped the La Crosse team to a second place finish.
Mark is survived by brothers Ronald (Masako), Edward, and Loren; his children, Andrew (Jessica), Joseph (Chrissa), Nicholas (Pakou), Kate (John) and Marc (Theresa); and grandchildren, Lucas, Chloe, Cole, and Gianluca. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Marilyn Swart.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Winona. Interment will be at Grace City Cemetery, Grace City, N.D.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.