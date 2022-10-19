Judith A. Swinsen, 82, of Winona, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
She was born on May 18, 1940, in Winona to Frank and Eleanor (Kolter) Kropidlowski and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Judy married Jack Swinsen, and they later divorced.
Judy was employed in various positions in Winona, including working for Dr. John Tweedy and at Hal Leonard. Judy later moved to Arizona, where she lived for 25 years, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of reading, golfing, bowling, walking, and cheering for the Minnesota Twins. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Judy is lovingly survived by her children, Jodi (Mark) Healy, Julie (George) Kosidowski, and Ed Swinsen; grandchildren, Aaron (Mackenzie) Spitzer and Jacob (Emily) Kosidowski; great-grandchildren, Jayce Ties-Olson, Hazel, Henry, and Meta Spitzer, and Jaxson and Ava Kosidowski; a special nephew and his wife, Frank and Karen Kropidlowski; sisters-in-law, Georgia Kropidlowski, Penny Kropidlowski, and Jane Kropidlowski; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Richard and Kenneth Kropidlowski.
A gathering and celebration of Judy’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona.
Memorials may be directed to Winona Health Hospice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Judy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.