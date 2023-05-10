Sziveli, Virginia A. “Ginny”

Virginia A. “Ginny” Sziveli, 87, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
She was born on March 13, 1936, in Wabasha, to Daniel and Lenore (Jung) Judge, and graduated from Cotter High School in 1954.
Ginny married Edmund Drazkowski, and he preceded her in death; she later married Dezi Sziveli, and he also preceded her in death.
Ginny moved to Florida where she could enjoy her love of the ocean and the warm climate.She was employed as a waitress for many years at various restaurants in Winona and Florida, and enjoyed interacting with her customers.
Ginny is survived by her children, Cindy (Oopey) Strelow, Nick (Eida) Drazkowski, and Tony (Lyn) Drazkowski; grandchildren, Luke (Sara) Drazkowski, Derik (Nicole) Webster, Brendan (Rebecca) Drazkowski, and Kaelyn Drazkowski; great-grandchildren, Lukuss (Emily) Drazkowski-Mason; Leighton Drazkowski; Mariah Webster; and Ivey Lyn Drazkowski; great-great-grandchildren, Maria, Ayana, Cordae, and Mylah; sister, Darlene Bracken; nieces, Deb, Andrea, and Monica; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; daughter, Cheri (Drazkowski) Blagniceanu; parents; and a brother, Robert Judge.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service at noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Ginny’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Lake Winona Manor for the excellent and loving care that she received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ginny’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
