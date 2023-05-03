Virginia A. "Ginny" Sziveli, 87, of WInona, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Virginia A. "Ginny" Sziveli, 87, of WInona, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.