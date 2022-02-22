Richard John Tews, 89, of rural Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona, with his family by his side.
Richard was born on January 27, 1933, in Hillsdale Township, Winona County, to Harry and Beata (Tews) Tews. He was baptized on February 12, 1933, and was confirmed in the Christian faith on March 30, 1947. Richard married Joann Rose Bean on September 26, 1953.
He was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Silo, where he served on various boards and committees. Richard farmed all of his life in rural Lewiston and was able to help haul corn for his grandsons this past fall.
Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joann; two sons and their wives, Tim and Marcia Tews, and Ted and Linda Tews; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bernice Matzke and Neva Neumann; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irma Connaughty; and a great-grandson, Lincoln Tews.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Silo, rural Lewiston, with the Rev. Bert Mueller officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Jarod Tews, Jamie Tews, Isaiah Tews, Jacob Tews, Joseph Tews, and Theodore Tews.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Richard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
