John Robert “Bob” Theile was born in Centerville, Iowa, on September 22, 1936.
Bob is survived by his family and friends who loved him; his wife, Karen Theile; his six children, Libby, of Raymore, Mo., J.T., of Charleston, S.C., Allison, of Witchita, Kan., Michelle, of Bemidji, Minn., Christine, of Denver, Colo., and Kelly, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; his 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his deceased brother Harry’s wife, Fran; and his four nieces.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 4 p.m. at the Elk’s Club in Winona. We’d love to see you; come with your favorite story about Bob. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
