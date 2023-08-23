Thicke, Brian J.

Brian J. Thicke, resident of Burleson, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2023, at home at the age of 52.
Brian was born November 28, 1970, to Glen and Bernadette (Pettersen) Thickle. On June 8, 1991, he married Deana Chapman, the love of his life and celebrated 32 years together.
Brian worked at RTP for 30 years, with the last 11 years as plant manager at the Fort Worth location. He had a passion for grilling, cooking and loved to cook for everyone. They enjoyed weekly “date nights” and wine tasting in Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Brian was a hard-working and loyal husband, father, son and brother. As a family man, he always put his family first, was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Deana; his children, Jezreel (Shiyalyn), Samuel (Kiara) and Peyton; as well as his mother, Bernadette; his brother, Troy (Jennifer), and his sister, Chianne; father- and mother-in-law, Tim and Peggy Chapman, sister-in-law, Amy; and nieces, nephew and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Glen Thicke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.