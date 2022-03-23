Thicke, Teresa S.

Teresa S. Thicke, 84, of Winona, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Winona Health.
She was born on April 11, 1937, in Winona, to John and Teresa (Verdick) Pozanc Sr., and was a graduate of Cotter High School. She was united in marriage with Bernard J. “Bud” Thicke on September 7, 1957, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2020.
Teresa was employed at Watkins and later with the food service at Winona State until her retirement. She was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
She will be remembered for her love of camping, gardening, working in her yard, line dancing, and she was an active volunteer with Sauer Health Care for many years. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Teresa is lovingly survived by her sons, Paul (Nancy) Thicke, and Steve (Lori) Thicke; grandchildren, Beth (Gary) Hubbard, Brianne Thicke, Alec (Larkin Klaus) Thicke, Wil (Samantha) Thicke, and Katelyn Thicke; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Charlotte Hubbard; siblings, Chester (Sharon) Pozanc, Esther Bescup, Christine Whetstone, and Shirley Larsen; sisters-in-law, Irene Pozanc and Barbara Pozanc; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, John Jr., Raymond, George, and Harry Pozanc; and in-laws, Tom Bescup, Lyle Whetstone, and Bradley Larsen.
Visitation will be held from noon until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Teresa will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Alec Thicke, Wil Thicke, Kim Whetstone, Troy Whetstone, Scott Brandes, and Marcus Borck.
Memorials may be directed to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Teresa’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
