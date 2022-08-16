Joann Marie Thill, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, at her home in Winona with her family by her side. Joann was born on August 9, 1952, in Winona, the daughter of Grant and Geraldine Kutchera (Tressendorf). Joann will always be remembered by her husband, Wayne Thill; son, Jesse Thill, of Winona; sister, Barb Grosell; brothers, Tim Kutchera and Owen Kutchera; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Geraldine; brother, Bruce Kutchera; brother-in-law, Dave Grosell.
