Merlin Thoen, 83, of Lanesboro, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, Minn. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Lanesboro Community Center in Lanesboro. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the start of the service at the Lanesboro Community Center. Special music will be played from 3-5 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.