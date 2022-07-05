Thompson, Ronald G.

I was born on November 11, 1925, to George and Olive (Wieck) Thompson in Barnum, Minn. I was educated through the first eight grades in Sandy Lake Grade School, and graduated from high school in Barnum.
I lost both of my parents – my mother in November 1940 and my father in October 1941. There were four younger siblings still living at home, so I stayed on the home farm until the younger siblings were placed with other relatives and the livestock from the farm were sold. In 1942, I traveled to Waukegan, Ill., and worked at Johns Manville as a common laborer, and then went on to Milwaukee, Wis., where two of my uncles lived and one of my younger brothers. I went on to finish my education and served an erector apprenticeship with P & H Manufacturing, enjoying electrical and machine work, along with mechanical engineering.
In 1943, I met and married Pearl Matzke, the most wonderful person in the world, on November 16, 1943, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. In February 1944, we moved to rural Rollingstone, where I worked on my father-in-law’s farm until Uncle Sam put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Come with me.” That was the hardest thing I had to do was to leave my three-week-old son and my wife behind – that was April 11, 1945. I landed in Le Havre, France, and moved on to Bremerhaven, Germany, until December 1946, when I was discharged.
I farmed with my wife and three sons at Altura until the spring of 1960, when we built a new home and shop and established the Thompson Implement Company in Altura, which was run as a family business. In 1978, my son, Allan, and his wife, Loni, purchased the business, and I stayed on to help them.
I also went to classes and received my real estate license, and later had more education to become a licensed real estate appraiser, which I did with Pearl by my side, until retiring in the fall of 2008.
I enjoyed a full life with a wonderful Christian wife, family, and extended family.
I served as president and several terms as elder of Jehovah Ev. Lutheran Church in Altura, and during my tenure, we built a new church, and I supervised its construction which was completed in 1973.
I had the privilege of being elected mayor of Altura, overseeing the construction of new sewer and water systems for the city, street projects, and new utilities. I had a lot of good fun serving the community, and those experiences were very rewarding to me. I was forced to retire as mayor at the age of 47 because of a heart attack.
Throughout my life, especially the work the Lord trusted me with, in the several different opportunities in the church in my lifetime. I thank you, God, for all the blessings you bestowed upon me. I also want to pay tribute to the most wonderful mother-in-law and father-in-law, Walter and Elsadie Matzke. They were the kindest, most loving and generous Christian people I have ever known.
Allan, Doug, Jerry, and wives – I have loved you all, and your families!
Dad, Ronald G. Thompson, 96, of Lewiston, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, Minn.
He is survived by his children, Allan (La Loni) Thompson of Lewiston; Douglas (Kristeen) Thompson, of Rochester; and Gerald (Charlann) Thompson, of Rochester; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Harland Thompson; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Matzke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl, on September 10, 2017; brother, Dick; and his sisters, Beverly, Marie, Ileen, and Margaret.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. The Reverend Paul Kuckhahn and the Reverend Brian Kom will officiate. Ron will be laid to rest at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery of Norton, where the American Legion Jackson-O’Meara Post 90 of Lewiston will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be Mike, Josh, Corey, Ben, and Matthew Thompson and Justin Mueller. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald’s granddaughters, Tracy Hall, Elyse Mueller, Gretchen Leimbek, Jessi Schmiedeberg, and Erika Meyer.
Memorials may be directed to the Stewartville Care Center; St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School in Lewiston; or to Ascension Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ronald’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
