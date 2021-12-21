Roscoe Charles Thompson, 94, of Winona, passed away of natural causes on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Winona Health.
Roscoe was born to Roscoe A. Thompson and Eleanor Jasmer on March 11, 1927, in Winona. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1948 during World War II in Japan and China.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha “Marty” Thompson; infant daughter, Amy Elizabeth; and a brother, Kenny.
He is survived by his daughters, Leslie Bjork and Carrie (Tom Downey) Lee; sons, Paul (Jane) and John (Jill); six grandchildren, Adam Thompson, Jessie (Brian) Santti, Ben Thompson, Alex (Jina) Seavall, and Grace Eskew; and three great-grandchildren, Lane and Isabel Santti; and Noelle Ackerman.
Roscoe enjoyed life and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He enjoyed having a beer with friends and the Mississippi River trips and trips with Marty to Hawaii and Florida. After being a plumber for many years, Roscoe was a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer for 20 years.
His memorial service will be at a later date.
Thanks, Dad.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, of Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
