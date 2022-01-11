Thorn, Stephen James “Steve”

Stephen James “Steve” Thorn, 71, of Winona, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Steve was born on April 14, 1950, to Ray and Ruth (Wanek) Thorn in Winona and was a graduate of Winona Senior High and Dunwoody Institute. He was employed by Mammonth Industries, Winona VanNorman and Hal Leonard Publishing. He married Kathy Frie in 1977.
Steve had a great love for his family, especially proud of his daughters; grandsons; grandpups, Poe and Zeus; and his dog, Benson; and turtle, Houdini.
He will be remembered for his great smile, quick wit, jokes, passion for reading, movies on his iPad, mischief, and always being one step ahead with playing tricks on his daughters. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, softball, and attending anything Lisa and Danielle were involved in.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Lisa (Jeffrey Dufseth) and Danielle; grandsons, Liam, Greyson and Kayden; brothers, Mike (Bonnie) and Rick (Lora); as well as other relatives and many friends.
Following Steve’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation. He will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Steve’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
