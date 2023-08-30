Thrune, Eugene N.

Eugene N. Thrune, 78, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born on September 1, 1944, in La Crosse, Wis., to Norbert and Myrtle (Arneson) Thrune, Sr., and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School.
Gene honorably served his country with the United States Air Force from 1963-1968 during the Vietnam War at various places in the United States and in the Philippines. He later served with the Army Reserves Wabasha Unit, and he was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was united in marriage with Bonnie Haney on July 19, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona.
Gene was employed for 27 years with Bay State Milling in Winona prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and of the Winona Eagles Club.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Vikings, Twins, and golf, and he was the manager of the Winona American Legion baseball team for 23 years. Gene also enjoyed his fishing trips to his sister’s cabin in Deer Lake, Wis.
Gene had a great sense of humor, and he loved making people laugh. He always looked forward to Christmas, and for many years he played Santa for his nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was always very proud of his lawn, and when he lived on Broadway, many people would stop by and comment on how lovely it looked, or if there was a leaf on his lawn. Gene had the gift to gab, and he could strike up a conversation with anyone, whether he knew them or not.
Gene enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events, going to the casino, and singing karaoke, with his signature song being, “I Did It My Way.” Gene and Bonnie enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., and they spent many winters in Bullhead City, Ariz., where Gene and Bonnie made many friends. His greatest joy in life was his granddaughter, Teagan Elizabeth, who adoringly called him Papa.
Gene is lovingly survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Scott Thrune and Shawn (Shannon) Thrune; his beloved granddaughter, Teagan Elizabeth, who was the apple of his eye; siblings, Norbert (Loretta) Thrune Jr., David (Vicky) Thrune, Terry Thrune, Greg (Karen) Thrune, and Ron Thrune; Nancy (Ken) Martin, Janice Krejce, Donna (Gary) Butenschoen, Mary Fromkin, Theresa (Tom) Geistfeld, and Patty Gunderson; in-laws, Francis (Doris) Haney, Gerald (Diane) Haney, Ronald (Charlotte) Haney, Robert (Mary) Haney Jr., Leslie (Lorraine) Haney, and Janis Voss; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dwynne, Tom, and infant Joseph; sister, Bonnie; nephews, John, Mark, and Steven; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Following the Mass, military rites will be conducted outside the church. Visitation will be held in the Commons of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Gene will be laid to rest in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Pallbearers will be Gene’s brothers.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Gene’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.