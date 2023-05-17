Kitty Ties-Pong, of Denver, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Remembrance service will be held on June 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo in Lewiston. Lunch will follow the service.
