Charles “Chuck” Lynn Timm, 70, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 14, 1952, to Charles and Phyllis (McClintock) Timm, of Mindoro, Wis. Chuck grew up in Mindoro on the family farm. He attended and graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School.
On August 9, 1985, Chuck married Rhonda Winters. Rhonda had two children from a previous marriage, Nathan and Kylee, who Chuck fully embraced and raised as his own. Together, they would have two more children, Charles “Chip” and Mackenzie.
There is no denying that Chuck was a people person. He sold insurance for many years before finding his true passion of bar ownership. He co-owned Chuck and Bob’s in Mindoro, and then in 2002, he went on to own and operate Up-Chucks in Arcadia. For 20-plus years, Chuck was proud to have the #1 Place To Party, where people may have entered as strangers, but always left as friends.
Chuck was an avid sports enthusiast. His two loves were the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. Chuck was also quite the athlete himself. He bowled for many years, perfecting his signature “hop.” Some of his fondest memories though were made playing first base during fast-pitch softball games with his dad as the coach and his buddies on the field. After hanging up his cleats, you could then find him burning rubber as #27 on the track at the La Crosse Fairground Speedway in West Salem, Wis. Chuck competed for many years and became an announcer before retiring.
His talents were not only found on the field, down the lane, or on the track, but he could also play a mean pair of spoons! To sum it up, his greatest gift was always having fun and building lifelong friendships.
Chuck is survived by two sons, Nathan Skaar and Chip (Megan) Timm; two daughters, Kylee Skaar and Mackenzie (Collin Brown) Timm; grandchildren, Emma, Hadley, and Shea Timm, and Nolan Lemek; brothers-in-law, Bob Sbraggia and Michael Winters; sister-in-law, Hollie Winters Bowker; nephews, Tony Sbraggia, Rob (Crystal) Sbraggia, and Ian Bowker.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Phyllis, his wife, Rhonda, and his two sisters, Charlotte Sbraggia and Charlene “Chub” Timm.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice of La Crosse, its nursing staff, and cancer specialist doctors.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, from 5-8 p.m. On Saturday, March 25, visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service held at 11 a.m. The family then invites you to join them from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Centerville Curling Club for a celebration of Chuck’s life. In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials can be made to the family. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
