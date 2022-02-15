Joyce Marie (Konter) Timm, 83, of Lott, Texas, passed from this life during the late night hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco, Texas. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple, Texas, is entrusted with these arrangements.
