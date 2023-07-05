Tipton, Marlene

Marlene Tipton, of Winona, passed away peacefully in Winona on July 2, 2023.
She was born April 11, 1932, in Coleridge, Neb., to Cliff and Ann Case.
She grew up in Homer, Neb., where she met the love of her life, Larry Tipton. They married on January 18, 1949.
Mom was an avid golfer and was a member of Westfield Golf Course.
Mom loved to travel, especially to their home in Mission, Texas, at Seven Oaks Resort and Country Club.
Mom’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Malenke, Jo (Rog) Beyers, Cher Green, Lynn (Scott) Carlson, and Beth McClellan; grandchildren, Susan (Lanny) Gemmel, Chad Nascak, Kris Nascak, Maegen Satka, Jaime Peterson, Erin Malenke, Laura (Lee) Gettler, Caylee Satka, and Alex (Kaila) McClellan; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler Nascak, Lindsey Giebel, Matt Satka, Kaleb Komperud, James Wright, Avrie Hernstine, Mary Komperud, Leif Gettler, and Rowan Gettler; and brother-in-law, Tom Buck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; son, Kevin; parents, Ann and Cliff; mother and father-in-law, Dugan and Dola Tipton; siblings, Betty (Bill) Stockton, Jack Case, (Gerry) and Donna Buck; and sons-in-law, Gene Malenke, Dick Green, and Gary Satka.
We will love and miss you forever, Mom. Our hearts are broken. Mom, you taught us how to live, but you didn’t teach us how to live without you.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Visitation will be an hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
A special thank you to the staff of Lake Winona Manor and Winona Health Hospice for their kindness and gentle care of our mom.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.