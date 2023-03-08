Alice J. Topness, 85, passed away on Friday, March 3, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles. Alice was born on January 20, 1938, in Eureka, Calif., the daughter of Carl and Genevieve (Welch) Reynolds.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saratoga Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.