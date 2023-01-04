Torgerson, Alice T.

Alice T. Torgerson, 94, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus in Winona.
Alice Theresa was born on April 25, 1928, in Winona to Charles and Nettie (Wilcek) Kochta. She graduated from Winona Senior High School. On October 14, 1950, she married Leland Torgerson, and together they raised four children: Lynn, Paul, Mary, and Lucy.
She was a lifelong area resident and a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. She was employed at Watkins for over 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed visiting with friends, loved working on “word search” puzzles, listening to music, loved dancing back in the day, and eating cucumbers and tomatoes. She enjoyed spending time with her brother, Chuck, and sister, Eleanor, road trips with Leland, and keeping track of everyone’s birthday; she rarely missed sending a card.
Alice is survived by her four children, Lynn (Don) Gerrish, Paul (Mary) Torgerson, Mary (Bob) Albrecht, and Lucy (Bill) Grochowski; four grandchildren, Andra, Laura, Diane, and Katie; a step-granddaughter, Martha; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Timothy Lynn; two sisters, Maryann Kaczorowski and Eleanor Zeller; and a brother, Charles Kochta.
The funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
