Janice L. Tropple, 87, of Winona, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Winona Health, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 1, 1934, in Pepin, Wis., to Leo and Mildred (Lincoln) Breitung. Janice was united in marriage with George Tropple on October 4, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2013.
Janice was a daycare provider for over 38 years, a Cub Scout leader, and a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of bowling, embroidery, as well as vacationing and wintering in California. Her greatest joy in life was her family, always putting them first. Janice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Janice is lovingly survived by her children, Dianne Cordes, David (Connie) Tropple, Dan (Sandy) Tropple, Debbie (Bob) Schaefer, and Denise (Tom) Malewicki; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Bonnie (Fred) Shaw; sisters-in-law, Barb (Bill) Getty and Margaret (Vic) Gottschalk; brother-in-law, Robert Tropple; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Jerry Cordes; great-granddaughter, Arianna; sisters and brothers-in-law, Merridy and Dick Berg, and Carole and Verle Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Rita Tropple.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. where a Christian Wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. The Reverend Monsignor Thomas J. Hargesheimer will officiate. Janice will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
Pallbearers will be Janice’s grandchildren.
A memorial is being arranged.
Janice’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Wayne Kelly and the nursing staff of the Winona Health Emergency Department for the excellent care that she received.
