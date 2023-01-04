Tuggle, Kenneth Jesse

Kenneth Jesse Tuggle, 83, died peacefully on December 23, 2022, with his family by his side.
Ken grew up in the small eastern Kentucky town of Barbourville, the son of a school teacher and a lawyer. At 14, he moved with his family to the Washington, D.C. area as his father pursued a career in public service. Ken attended Landon School for Boys, Yale University, and The George Washington University Law School. He worked his way through law school coding computer programs that tracked man-made objects in Earth’s orbit for the federal government.
After law school, Ken returned to his home state of Kentucky, where he served as clerk for Judge Henry Brooks in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Louisville. He later served as an Assistant United States Attorney and then joined the firm of Brown, Todd, and Heyburn (now Frost, Brown, and Todd), where he became a partner.
Ken was a highly successful attorney and litigator. Ken was recognized by Best Lawyers for many years since the peer-reviewed list was originally published. He prided himself on the relationships he formed with those he encountered at all levels of practice, from custodial staff on up. He devoted decades of work to Frontier Nursing Service, a midwifery school and health care provider for rural residents of eastern Kentucky. In the mid-1980s, Ken was a co-founder and president of the Pacific Century Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering education, policy dialogue, and research to improve international relations.
In 2015, Ken and his wife, Catherine, moved from Kentucky to Winona, to be closer to their family.
Ken enjoyed hiking and camping with his family and frequently hiked with his men’s group. He was an intelligent, well-rounded, and intellectually curious person. His interests ranged from science and cosmology to international politics, languages, and mystic poetry. This allowed him to converse on any topic. For all of his intellect, Ken was a humble man as likely to tell a lawyer joke as to expound on programming in assembly language. Those who knew Ken remarked on his kindness, caring, and compassion.
Ken is survived by his wife, Catherine, of 48 years; his daughter, Maggie Stone, of Los Angeles; sister, Sally Johnson, of Fordingbridge, England; stepsons, Jack Hedin (and spouse, Jenni McHugh) and Ed Hedin (and spouse, Sarah Culver), of Winona; and grandchildren, Emmet, Oscar, Jasper, Pearl, and Gus. A memorial is being planned for spring of 2023.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
