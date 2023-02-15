Turner, Lee J.

Lee J. Turner, 75, of Farwell, Mich., passed away peacefully at the MyMichigan Medical Center of Midland surrounded by his family.
On September 5, 1947, Lee was born to Lyle and Viola (Datta) Turner in Winona. Lee first honed his winning debate skills at Winona Senior High School as a member of the Class of 1965 and later at Winona State University. Lee’s time at Winona State proved fruitful not only educationally but personally. As a Winona State student, Lee crashed the St. Mary's College (all-boys) Freshman Mixer with the College of St. Teresa (all-girls). It was there that Lee met the love of his life, Beth (Betty Davey). On April 5, 1969, Lee and Beth were united in marriage for what would be 53 wonderful years together.
As a young college graduate and new father, Lee began teaching English classes to high school juniors and coaching the school's speech and debate team. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to teach at Pine Crest Preparatory School, Lee was named Teacher of the Year receiving the school's Behring Award. At Pine Crest, he coached his students to a national championship in speech and debate while winning the Coach of the Year award from the National Forensics League (NFL). He went on to earn the distinguished honor of being a triple diamond key coach in the NFL as well as receiving the NFL's distinguished service plaque for the fourth time in 1992 — a feat that had previously only been accomplished one time since 1925. Lee had earned over 200 citations for service to the NFL and to his students.
After obtaining his master's degree at Florida Atlantic University, Lee transitioned from teaching to administration, becoming a high school principal. Lee eventually moved to Michigan where he concluded his impressive 46 years in education as the Clare High School principal in 2015.
Lee had a strong sense of duty and always chose the "right" path, whether or not it was an easy path. As a proud honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve, Lee demonstrated his appreciation of veterans by honoring them during his Clare High School Veteran's Day assemblies. The appreciation expressed by the veterans he recognized fulfilled him.
Wherever he went through the years, Lee immersed himself in service to education, school sports teams, to his church, and to his community. He was involved in too many volunteer positions to mention, always lending his keen mind and tremendous work ethic to better the world around him. He found joy in hearing from former students about the life-changing positive impacts he had made in their lives. However, those that knew Lee best would tell you that family was his most cherished passion and family reunions in Winona were treasured highlights.
Lee is survived by his wife Beth Turner, of Farwell, and his children, Carrie (Justin) Schoeman,of Reston, Va.; Kristin (Mark) Wilkinson, of Canton, Ga.; and Robert (Gurminder) Turner, of Simi Valley, Calif. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Megan and Kelsey Schoeman, both of Virginia, and his siblings, Scott (Kathy) Turner, of Wisconsin, Lynn Turner, of Idaho, and Jim Turner, of Minnesota. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Viola Turner, and his sister, Jane Turner.
A memorial mass in honor of Lee will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12 p.m. at the Our Lady of Hope Parish — St. Cecilia Site, with Monsignor Francis Koper officiating. Friends may visit with the Turner family at the church on Thursday the 16th from 11 a.m. to the time of service at 12 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery of Clare.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Lee are recommended to support two-year-old Easton Millar, the son of Lee's niece, Courtney Millar and her husband Kyle. Easton is bravely fighting craniopharyngioma, a rare tumor that will require lifelong treatment and management. GoFundMe contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/ea8e683c. For those unable to attend services, online condolences may be expressed at www.stephenson-wyman.com.
