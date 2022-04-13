Carolyn “Pat” Tust, 91, of Winona, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and reception held at the Winona Eagle’s Club. Pat will be laid to rest in the Southern Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. A complete obituary will follow.
