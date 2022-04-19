Tust, Carolyn

Carolyn “Pat” Tust, 91, of Winona, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Carolyn or “Pat” as she was lovingly called by everyone, was born in Utica on November 29, 1930, to Fred and Elvira (Prichard) Lewis. She was united in marriage to Rollie Tust Jr. on December 28, 1955, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.
Pat wore many hats over her lifetime. She graduated from cosmetology school, was a dental assistant in town for Dr. Schmalling, was a stay-at-home mom, then did in-home daycare for many years. She worked at Camera Art, Wincraft, and after retirement, she worked part-time for Chartwells in the food service at Winona State.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting her children who lived out of state, as well as spending time with family and friends in town. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, her love of coffee, and going to coffee with her friends.
Pat is survived by her children, Rollie (Barb) Tust III, of Winona; Nancy (Larry) Varner, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Karen (Jay) Churchill, of Thurmont, Md.; and Bob (Janet) Tust, of Perry, Kan.; grandchildren, Adam Ewing, David Tust (Emily Brang), Alex Varner (Stephanie), Anna Tust, Madison Churchill, and Riley Tust; sisters, Gladys Guenther and Ardis Cierzan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollie; their infant daughter; and her sister, Shirley Meska.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Winona Health Hospice for the care that they provided for Pat.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and reception held at the Winona Eagle’s Club. Pat will be laid to rest in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Pat’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.